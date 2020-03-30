Netflix officially unlocks a second season of gothic hit Locke and Key

The first season of Netflix’s Locke and Key unlocked a whole lot of thrills and chills when it debuted back in February, but now the streamer is officially opening the door to a second season. That’s right, there should be plenty more keys to find in Season 2.

The series, based on the acclaimed IDW Entertainment comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, follows a family that moves to their ancestral home — only to discover it’s a magical manor filled with powerful, dangerous keys that can do almost anything. The show had been in different phases of development for years before finally landing at Netflix, with scrapped pilots everywhere from Fox to Hulu along the way.

But it seems the Netflix version is thankfully, finally the one that worked, so the young Locke family will be back for a whole new slate of adventures. Well, just as soon as the coronavirus pandemic subsides and studios can get back to shooting new TV shows, of course.

"We are thrilled to be continuing the journey of Locke & Key alongside all of our amazing collaborators,” co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said in a statement. “We are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story.”

The announcement was understandably light on details, but teased “the stakes grow higher” in Season 2, as “the Locke siblings embrace their role as the new Keepers of the Keys.” Brian Wright, Vice President, Original Series at Netflix added the studio is proud of what the creative team has done, and it sounds like they’ll have the freedom to keep heading deeper down the creepy, magical rabbit hole established by the comic world.

Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix, and if you need more creepy goodness, there are plenty of issues of the comics out there to dig deeper into the world of Locke and Key.