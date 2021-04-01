New York Comic Con 2021 planning in-person event in October with virtual element

Manhattan's Javits Center could be buzzing with nerd activity as early as October. According to The Hollywood Reporter, ReedPop is now in the planning stages for an in-person New York Comic Con event between Oct. 7-10. "Certain dealers and companies were asked in recent weeks by ReedPop, the organizer of NYCC, about their interest in doing an in-person event," writes the trade outlet.

Specific details (i.e., panels, attendance capacity, etc.) are still hazy, but it seems like there will be a virtual component running in conjunction with the physical convention. The annual con went totally virtual last fall and SYFY WIRE's coverage of that unprecedented transition is currently quoted on the Metaverse website.

NYCC isn't the only geeky gathering hoping to return to normal this year. San Diego Comic-Con recently announced a small, in-person event over the Thanksgiving weekend in late November, which would serve as a sort of dry run for summer 2022. The decision immediately sparked a backlash from some potential attendees, who haven't been able to spend a holiday with their loved ones in over a year due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

"As longtime fans ourselves, we have attended many conventions over that holiday weekend, opting to spend Thanksgiving day with family and the rest of the weekend with friends and our families of choice," Comic-Con International wrote in a statement provided to THR. "While this is not unusual in the convention trade, we understand this choice is not optimal for everyone," read the statement, which went on to cast doubt on the event occurring for certain. "Currently we do not know whether having this event in November is even feasible as we are still in the midst of the pandemic."

The main 2021 edition of SDCC (aka Comic-Con@Home) will be totally virtual like last year.