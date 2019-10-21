WIRE Buzz: Nickelodeon's indoor theme park; Sabrina showrunner's new horror projects

Nickelodeon is coming to New Jersey this weekend with the Western Hemisphere's biggest indoor theme park based on the network's kid-friendly properties like SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer, Jimmy Neutron, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Opening at the interactive American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park will feature "over 35 rides, roller coasters, and attractions for families and thrill-seekers, both young and young at heart," reads the official release. "Enjoy miles of smiles, jaw-dropping moments, gallons of slime, and live entertainment on the Nickelodeon Slime Stage."

Credit: Nickelodeon/American Dream

In the coming weeks, even more pop-culture-inspired attractions will open at American Dream, like a DreamWorks Water Park (Nov. 27) and an indoor snow park (Dec. 5.).

Tickets for the opening are already sold out.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the showrunner behind series based on Archie Comics like The CW's Riverdale and Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has lined up two new genre projects, Deadline confirms.

The first is The Shelley Society, which Aguirre-Sacasa co-created with Riverdale writers Tessa Leigh Williams and James DeWille. Per the report, HBO Max has ordered a pilot episode and "an additional script" for the mashup of gothic horror and teen romance.

Aguirre-Sacasa is writing, executive-producing, and showrunning the project, which is described as "a Victorian X-Files. Young author Mary Shelley leads a band of Romantic outlaws — among them, her lovers Percy and the Lord Byron — against all manner of supernatural threats and monsters ... including Shelley’s own iconic Creature."

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

His second genre show is titled The Brides, which is described as "a reimagining" of the tale of the Dracula's brides.

"The Brides is a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy — and their non-traditional family," reads Deadline's description of the show.

In a new spot for Disney's Frozen II, we get a little bit more footage and an explanation of why Elsa (Idina Menzel) needs to travel beyond the borders of Arendelle in an epic new adventure.

Apparently, she woke up the spirits of the enchanted forest, a mistake that could happen to anyone, right?

Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), and Josh Gad (Olaf) return for the sequel. Newcomers to this world of fantasy are Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2), Martha Plimpton (The Blacklist), and Jason Ritter (Gravity Falls).

The helmers of the first movie, Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, direct from a script by Lee and Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures).

Frozen II rides a reindeer into theaters on Nov. 22.