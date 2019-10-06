NYCC 2019: Ranking Disney's live-action movies

Disney has (almost) magically been turning its animated classics into live-action films, but were those versions actually an upgrade?

Everyone who ever wished upon a star that they were a Disney princess was seriously fangirling over Jodi Benson and Paige O’Hara's interview with SYFY WIRE. They not only chatted with SYFY WIRE about what it was like to be the OG Ariel and Belle voicing the animated movies, but actually did the voices. You can imagine the audience reaction.

So what are we supposed to think of the new generation of live-action princesses that have been rising to the cinematic throne? The OGs are actually into it.

"We love to see our movies come alive in different forms and fashions," said Benson. "We love that. It’s great, but that doesn't negate the fact that the original is always going to be there."

Video of Ranking Disney&#039;s Live Action Movies | NYCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

She got it. No matter what you think of the reincarnations of movies like Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King (more CGI than live action but whatever), and the upcoming new iterations of Mulan and The Little Mermaid, you have to remember what they're based on. The whole animated-to-live-action phenomenon iconic Disney movies are currently experiencing is really an evolution.

We've already seen the trailer for Mulan, which strengthens the historical elements for a more realistic movie — sorry, no Mushu cracking jokes every other second — and we think Halle Bailey is going to kill it as Ariel. We don't know much else about The Little Mermaid except that Jacob Tremblay voices Flounder and Awkwafina is the voice of Scuttle. At least that's someone you'd be okay with giving you beauty advice like combing your hair with a fork.

As for who is going to be her prince or Ursula, no clue. There have been whispers about Melissa McCarthy being considered for the latter, and an internet petition to cast Lizzo as the half-cephalopod sorceress. Keep watching for more, especially if you're dying to see who is being considered for Prince Eric …

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.