Burnham makes an emergency crash landing in frantic Star Trek: Discovery S3 opening scene

Fatal impact imminent. In advance of its season premiere next week, fans were given a sneak peek of the opening two minutes of Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 during the Star Trek Universe New York Comic Con panel — and it did not dissapoint.

In the intense two-minute clip, we're introduced to Cleveland "Book" Booker (David Ajala) as he flies through detritus in space with doubly stolen cargo (meaning, he stole said cargo from someone else who stole it). He collides into Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), leading Michael to an imminent date with the ground. She's going to crash into a nearby planet in nothing but a fancy flying space suit that's having trouble keeping her afloat, is what we're saying.

Check it out below.

Video of Watch The Exhilarating Opening Scene Of Star Trek: Discovery Season 3

Will Michael be able to increase power to reverse thrusters and activate the impact shield in time? There's only one way to find out.

After the clip aired, Martin-Green explained in the follow-up Q&A that in Season 3, the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery has landed in the year 3188, and "now, it's all about the crew ... getting together and figuring out where we are, what's happened, and how are we going to navigate where we are." The creative team noted that setting was chosen because it was jumping ahead enough to surpass all established storylines and events from prior shows and films. So, they essentially have free reign to write this far-flung future as they see fit.

"We take out heroes to a place beyond canon," added executive producer Michelle Paradise. "But at the same time, it's [still] Star Trek."

The third season of Star Trek: Discovery premieres Thursday, Oct. 15 on CBS All Access.

Video of Star Trek Universe | Exclusive Panels with Casts of Star Trek: Lower Decks &amp; Star Trek: Discovery

Click here for SYFY WIRE's full coverage of New York Comic Con Metaverse 2020.