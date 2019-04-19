OG Nerd Obsessions: Watch American Gods' Ricky Whittle lose it over Transformers and Optimus Prime

When American Gods star Ricky Whittle was little, he loved nothing more than Transformers.

"If you wanted to be one of the cool kids, you needed an Optimus Prime," Whittle says. Optimus Prime was the ultimate status symbol — and so much more.

SYFY WIRE spoke with Whittle as part of our OG Nerd Obsession series, where we ask creators and stars about the very first thing they ever seriously geeked out about — their first fandom, their favorite comic as a kid, the best show on television they couldn't wait to watch.

Watch the ever-charming Whittle nerd out over Transformers in the video below.