Onward's Tom Holland and Chris Pratt describe the ultimate D&D game

Next week, MCU stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt will reunite in Onward, the latest animated film from Pixar. Holland and Pratt play Ian and Barley Lightfoot, a pair of brothers who live in a fantasy world nearly devoid of magic as they attempt to reunite with their father. The Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game was clearly a large influence on the film. However, Holland confessed to a lack of familiarity with the game itself ...

"My introduction to D&D was from the show Community," admitted Holland. "While I was working with the Russo Brothers on Cherry [a feature film due later in 2020], I started watching Community, and that episode of television is one of my favorite episodes of all time. I really want to play it. I've never played D&D before... so I would love to sit down with some buddies and make that happen [because] it seems really fun."

As for Pratt, he's a roleplaying game veteran who has experience far beyond D&D and dating back to his childhood. Although Pratt seemed to be unaware that Critical Role already brings actors together for a game of D&D, he did suggest a powerhouse lineup of celebrities for his ultimate version of the game.

"You gotta have Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who's in this movie, but I think it would be really great in the room because she's so funny," said Pratt. "Mel Rodriguez is also in this movie and he's really good. Tracey Ullman has a voice in this movie, that would be very good to have her there. [Robert Downey Jr.] would be great... especially if you could beat him."

