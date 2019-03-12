Latest Stories

Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac says Episode IX will end the Skywalker saga

Contributed by
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Mar 12, 2019

Just in case you weren't sure that Star Wars: Episode IX was the conclusion of the story that began back in 1977 with Episode IV - A New Hope, Oscar Isaac is here to clarify that for you.

Back when production on Episode IX officially began in July 2018, Disney called the movie "the final installment of the Skywalker saga." But with the Skywalker family's -- Luke, Leia, Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader and Ben Solo/Kylo Ren -- turbulent history at the heart of the franchise for so long, could this movie really be the swansong for the Force-bedeviled clan?

Speaking this morning (March 12) during an appearance on NBC's Today, Isaac -- who plays the brash, impulsive Resistance pilot Poe Dameron -- was asked what he could say about the upcoming film, which is directed by J.J. Abrams and encased in the usual impenetrable vault of secrecy at the moment. He confirmed that it really is curtains for the Skywalkers:

“It is the end of the entire Skywalker saga,” Isaac said after a brief pause. “Nine stories. This is the culmination of the thing. What J.J. has done, and the entire Lucasfilm team, is incredibly fulfilling. It’s also special for us because you get to learn a lot more new things about these characters.”

Now "the end" can mean a lot of things in terms of how the story is concluded, not to mention who survives it, but it certainly seems apparent that whatever new Star Wars stories are delivered in the future, they won't center around the Skywalker brood. That doesn't, however, rule out the possibility of seeing Poe himself, Finn (John Boyega) or Rey (Daisy Ridley) again, although how their stories are resolved in Episode IX remains a mystery as well.

In fact, most things about Episode IX are a mystery for now, including its still-to-be-revealed title. But one thing is no longer an enigma: we will be saying goodbye to the first family of Star Wars-dom. Episode IX, which also stars Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Adam Driver, Billie Lourd, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran and, yes, Carrie Fisher, opens this December.

(via Indiewire)

