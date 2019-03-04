Oscar Isaac wants to star in Metal Gear Solid, and the director is into it

Poe Dameron, meet Big Boss. Not content to stop at playing an ace Rebel pilot in the galaxy’s biggest sci-fi franchise, Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac apparently has his eyes on another iconic role, this time from the gaming world: playing grizzled supersoldier Solid Snake in a Metal Gear movie.

In a recent IGN interview, Isaac didn’t hesitate when asked which video game gear he’d like to step into, should an opportunity arise to bring the action to the big screen. “Metal Gear Solid, that's the one,” he said. “I’m throwing my hat in for that one.”

As luck would have it, there just so happens to be a Metal Gear movie in the works right now from Metal Gear superfan and Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts — and it evidently hasn’t yet made it to the casting stage.

Vogt-Roberts learned about Isaac’s comment, and quickly let it be known on Twitter that he’s not just open to the idea; he’s downright into it. “The ball’s in Oscar’s court,” said Vogt-Roberts, hinting that he may have been behind an earlier piece of concept art from illustrator Bosslogic that fantasized about what Issac as Snake might look like:

If those stars aligning aren’t enough, there’s also this neat tidbit: Vogt’s Metal Gear writer, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s Derek Connolly, already has put in some crossover time between the Star Wars and Metal Gear franchises. Before joining Metal Gear, Connolly had written an early draft for Episode IX, as part of the the pre-J.J. Abrams team that originally had been slotted to make the final Skywalker film under Fallen Kingdom director Colin Trevorrow.

Isaac’s definitely no stranger to playing complex characters in sci-fi movies beyond Star Wars, and that image of him wearing the classic bandana looks as cool as any of the Snake images from Hideo Kojima’s original game franchise. Could it happen? Hey, it worked for Henry Cavill, who’s now playing Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher after word got out that Cavill was interested — so why not?

In the meantime, you can catch Isaac this week in Netflix’s Triple Frontier, as well as in October, when he’ll show up in the animated Addams Family to voice Gomez Addams. Then, of course, is his Dec. 20 date with the Force, when the still-untitled Star Wars: Episode IX X-Wings its way into theaters to close out the Skywalker saga.