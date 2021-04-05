Peeps - those sugary marshmallow Easter treats - are getting their own movie…seriously

Peeps — the super sugary marshmallow treats shaped like a bunny or chick — are a staple for many a holiday Easter basket. But while some of us may have looked at the intensely sweet candy suspiciously, those at production company Wonder Street saw a blockbuster opportunity.

Deadline, in an article that will make you check the publishing date to make sure it’s not April 1, broke the news today that Wonder Street has bought the film/TV rights for Peeps. That’s right — the company plans to make an animated feature based on spongy snacks.

What possible plot could a bunch of Peeps have? According to Deadline, the project is billed as being “in the spirit of Trolls meets Smurfs," and will "follow a ragtag group of Peeps characters who set on a cross-country journey in order to attend Peepsfest, an annual brand celebration in Pennsylvania.” David Goldblum is writing the script for the movie and is also executive producing.

“Peeps Chicks and Bunnies have been ingrained in American pop culture for nearly seven decades due to their instantly-recognizable shapes and fan-favorite Marshmallow taste, making them the perfect characters to bring to life on the big screen,” Keith Domalewski, Director of Marketing & Consumer Engagement at Just Born — the company that makes Peeps — told Deadline. “We hope the new Peeps film spreads sweetness to families across the country and provides inspiration for fans to express their ‘Peepsonality’ in new ways!”

Before their Peeps endeavor, Wonder Street was best known for The Mauritanian, an award-nominated thriller where Jodie Foster plays a lawyer who attempts to defend one of the men accused of facilitating the World Trade Center attacks. Time will tell whether Wonder Street's Peeps project will garner as much critical respect as The Mauritanian. In the meantime, we can snack on a few of the two billion Peeps produced annually(!) while we wait for the sugared characters to come to life on the big screen.