Pierce Brosnan voices support for a female James Bond: 'It would be exciting'

Daniel Craig will retire the mantle of 007 when No Time to Die (the 25th live-action James Bond film) hits theaters next April, but who is set to take up the post of Britain's most famous super-spy once he retires? According to previous Bond actor, Pierce Brosnan, it's high-time that a woman took over the iconic role.

"I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting,” Brosnan recently told The Hollywood Reporter.

Between 1995 and 2002, Brosnan portrayed the suave, martini-drinking secret agent of England's MI6 in four movies: Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough, and Die Another Day. This isn't the first time Brosnan's talked about who he thinks would make a good 007. Last summer, he voiced his support for Tom Hardy to step into the line of espionage-based fire, but also (and somewhat ironically based on his new comments) seemed to reject the idea of a female actor at the same time.

Credit: MGM/Eon Productions

“I don't think that's going to happen with the Broccolis. I don't think that is going to happen under their watch," Brosnan added during his chat with THR, referring to Barbara Broccoli, the daughter of Albert R. "Cubby" Broccoli, who — along with Harry Saltzman — built the Bond franchise into what it is today.

Barbara's first major producing credit on the series was for 1995's Goldeneye. Her father served as a consultant on that film and would pass away the very next year, leaving his daughter to carry on his massive cinematic legacy. During a Guardian interview from last October, Barbara stated that while Bond could never be a woman, she'd still like to see a female director helm one of the character's movies.

A survey from 2018 found that many Americans were in favor of a black Bond, but not so keen on the agent being gay or female.

No Time to Die opens in U.S. theaters April 8, 2020. Unless you count 1983's Never Say Never Again, it's actually the first Bond film to be helmed by an American director, Maniac's Cary Fukunaga. If certain rumors are to be believed, Nomi — the character played by Captain Marvel's Lashana Lynch — will briefly assume the title of 007 before Bond returns to active service in the story, which opens with him enjoying a much-needed retirement in Jamaica.