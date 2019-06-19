Soul: Pixar's next film seeks 'answers to life’s most important questions'

As it turns out, Onward won't be Pixar's only original film to open in theaters next year.

According to an announcement made by the Disney-owned animation company today, audiences in the summer of 2020 will be treated to Soul, a metaphysical-sounding adventure from Monsters, Inc., Up, and Inside Out director, Pete Docter.

"Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you...YOU? In 2020, Pixar Animation Studios takes you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions," reads the official release.

Credit: Disney/Pixar

Dana Murray (Lou short) is attached as a producer for the project, which will most likely be cloaked in an aura of mystery for some months to come. Maybe (jusssst maybe) we'll get some more info at SDCC next month, but even so, the teasing text of "cosmic realms" puts us in mind of Marvel's Doctor Strange, and that mental image alone has us all jazzed up for Soul.

Before that though, Pixar will most likely dominate the box office this weekend with the wide release of Toy Story 4 on Friday. Onward, an elf-based story, ventures into theaters Mar. 6, 2020. Then Soul is set to conduct its cosmic search for answers one year from today, June 19, 2020.