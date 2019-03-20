Podcast: SYFY WIRE at ECCC 2019 Day 4 - Hellboy, Wonder Twins, and more

SYFY WIRE From the Con showcases SYFY WIRE's con coverage from across the country. And this week we're in Seattle for Emerald City Comic Con 2019!

We did a lot of stuff and talked to a lot of people on Day 4 (Sunday, March 17). Here's some of our best coverage from the ECCC Live Stage.

(You can follow all the action by subscribing to the SYFY WIRE From the Con podcast.)

Michael Moreci Talks Wasted Space

The creator of Wasted Space discusses his title about a failed prophet summoned to save the galaxy.

Mark Russell & Steven Byrne on DC's Wonder Twins

The creative team from one of DC's newest relaunched titles discusses what fans can expect from the new series.

Jonny Cruz on Voice Acting for Overwatch, Hitman & More

The fan-fave voice actor discusses his career in hit video games.

Adam Warren Talks Empowered

Creator Adam Warren stops by to discuss his long-running comic, described by the author as a "sexy superhero comedy."

Kyle Higgins on The Dead Hand and Winter Soldier

Comic vet Kyle Higgins (Batman, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) discusses his next project about a Cold War threat that could affect the world.

Alex Maleev Talks Detective Comics #1000

One of the most celebrated artists working today talks about his work on one of DC's biggest projects, the 1000th issue of Detective Comics.

Tamra Bonvillain on Dark Horse's Alien 3

Dark Horse's official comic adaptation of the original sci-fi screenplay has one of the most dynamic colorists working today.

Chris Roberson on Hellboy

iZombie creator Chris Roberson stops by the Live Stage to discuss his work on the Hellboy comic franchise.

Ariela Kristantina on Mata Hari

The artist behind Dark Horse's adaptation of the legendary spy's origin stops by to chat about her work and what's coming up.

Vintage Star Wars Collecting

Uber-fan Gus Lopez discusses his lifetime of building one of the world's largest Star Wars collections.