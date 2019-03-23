Pokémon and Spider-Verse cosplay highlight Day 1 at C2E2 2019

Latest Stories

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Mar 23, 2019

Today was the kick-off for Chicago's finest gathering of all things geeky: C2E2. Also known as the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, the con is going strong in 2019 - as are its cosplay attendees.

During the fest's kickoff, SYFY WIRE spotted fans dressed as characters from all corners of the genre universe. 

Video games were well represented with Halo and Detective Pikachu complimenting the various Mario Bros. sticking up for the nostalgic. Various superheroines ran around with plenty of well-costumed anime heroes and it was all as exciting (and packed) as an Avengers film.

Check it out.


C2E2 Day One 1
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 Day One 12
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 Day One 2
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 Day One 3
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 Day One 4
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 Day One 5
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 Day One 6
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 Day One 7
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 Day One 7
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 Day One 11
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 Day One 10
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 Day One 9
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
C2E2 Day One 8
Source: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0184.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0164.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0168.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0170.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0172.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0143.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0149.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0151.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0158.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0162.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0138.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0134.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0142.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0125.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0097.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0100.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0116.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0121.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0074.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0083.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0087.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0090.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0069.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0062.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0037.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0033.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0030.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0025.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0022.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0020.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0014.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0007.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0005.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
DSC_0002.JPG
Credit: Ying-Ting Chen
hide thumbnails show thumbnails

As well as spotting tons of incredible clothes, costumes, props, and makeup designs, SYFY WIRE has been covering panel after panel for those fans that simply can't attend everything. Check back at SYFY for more cosplay coverage and all the news needed about all the good stuff C2E2 has to offer.

You can find all of SYFY WIRE's C2E2 coverage here.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Games
Tag: Features
Tag: cosplay
Tag: C2E2 2019
Tag: CONS

