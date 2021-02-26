Pokemon celebrates 25 years with two remakes, a new Legends game & some love for the Sinnoh region

This weekend marks the 25th anniversary of Nintendo's iconic Pokémon franchise, and to celebrate, The Pokémon Company just announced a trio of new titles for the Nintendo Switch, which will release in the coming months. Fans of the fourth generation of Pokémon and its Sinnoh region got to eat good, thanks to today's Pokémon Presents video.

As is the case with previous Pokémon titles, the first two are a package deal. Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond are remakes of the Diamond/Pearl games that released in 2006 for Japan, and 2007 everywhere else.

Set in the Sinnoh region and part of the fourth generation of Pokémon games, the remakes will come with "player friendly conveniences" and update the game's art style while preserving its original towns and routes. Based partially on Hokkaido in Japan, Sinnoh is considered one of the better regions in the franchise, thanks in part to its visual design and music.

The original starter Pokémon -- Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup -- will return as well. As for the Legendary Pokémon, Dialga will serve as Brilliant Diamond's, while Palkia will serve as Shining Pearl's.

Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond are expected to release worldwide for the Nintendo Switch later this year.

Video of UK: Return to the Sinnoh region in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl!

Beyond the pair of remakes, Nintendo provided a glimpse at a brand new entry in the series. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set in the Sinnoh region during its early days long before Diamond/Pearl. Unlike previous entries in the series, Legends looks different, as you can see in the preview below.

Beyond the expansive environment and open world, the trainers in the trailer employ some stealth to avoid alerting Pokémon, and throw Pokeballs in the open world to catch beasts. And the starter three Pokémon you begin every game with aren't even from Sinnoh in this trailer: Cyndaquil hails from Johto, Oshawott is from Unova, and Rowlet from Alola. It's all in the aim of filling out the region's first ever Pokedex, and trainers will eventually come across the Legendary Arceus, hence its inclusion in the title.

Video of Pokémon Legends Arceus: A familiar region. A new story.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will release for the Nintendo Switch in early 2022.