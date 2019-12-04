Latest Stories

Frozen II Elsa
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Frozen II goes 'Into the Unknown'; Watchmen getting way watched; more
Claude Earl Jones in Bride of the Re-Animator
Tag: Movies
Claude Earl Jones, Bride of the Re-Animator and Battlestar Galactica actor, dies at 86
The Stars And Filmmakers Of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker At The Global Press Conference
Tag: Movies
Carrie Fisher's legacy lights up The Rise of Skywalker press event: 'She’s been very much alive with us'
Riverdale
Tag: Fangrrls
When it embraces horror, Riverdale continues to be its best self

Centurions - Everything You Didn't Know | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features

Power Xtreme! Everything you didn't know about Centurions

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Dec 4, 2019

"Man and machine, Power Xtreme!"

With a tagline like that, how could anyone forget the Centurions? And yet this high concept animated series has largely disappeared from geek discourse. It happens when there still hasn't been a Centurions revival after three decades!

Like almost every other animated series from the '80s, Centurions: Power Xtreme was designed to sell toys. However, it also featured character designs by comic book legends Jack Kirby and Gil Kane, as well as a stellar lineup of writers that included Michael Reaves, Marc Scott Zicree, Larry DiTillio, and Gerry Conway. Iron Man may have predated the show by two decades, but Centurions updated the concept of using high-tech armor in battle. Each of the main heroes could have specialized armor and weapons instantly beamed to their location. Top that, Tony Stark!

This show wasn't exactly known for its subtlety, hence the villain names like Doc Terror and Hacker. But the heroes have such gloriously '80s names that it's impossible not to love Max Ray, Jake Rockwell, and Ace McCloud. Even the team members who came later, like Rex Charger and John Thunder, have awesome names.

Unfortunately, not even a cool toy line by Kenner could help keep Centurions on the air for more than a single season. Bizarrely enough, one of the show's downfalls is that it tried too hard to include aspects of real science into the stories. That didn't always make for riveting television, but the creative team definitely swung for the fences a few times.

For more memories and trivia about Centurions: Power Xtreme, check out the latest episode of SYFY WIRE's Everything You Didn't Know!

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Everything You didn't Know
Tag: Centurions: Power XTreme
Tag: animation

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker