Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 6: Michael Malarkey ignites 'The Green Fireballs'

Hynek had a tough go of it in this week's episode of Project Blue Book. "The Green Fireballs" found Dr. Hynek in a spiral after the Fuller incident in the prior episode threw him for an emotional loop.

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers for Project Blue Book's "The Green Fireballs" episode below**

As Hynek and Quinn made their way to Nevada to investigate those weird lights over nuclear test ranges, we also got introduced to an important guest star as Michael Imperioli enters the story as the enigmatic Rizzuto.

And then there's that ending! Hynek comes home with a souvenir that he shares with Mimi (Laura Mennell) and forever changes their future path.

In this week's Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast episode, SYFY WIRE's Tara Bennett welcomes back creator/co-executive producer David O'Leary, showrunner Sean Jablonski, and actor Michael Malarkey to cover Hynek's post Fuller issues, and Quinn's encounters with Rizzuto and Susie (Ksenia Solo).

