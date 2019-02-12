More Podcasts

Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 6: Michael Malarkey ignites 'The Green Fireballs'
Battlestar Galacticast Episode 10: Reconnecting with 'Six Degrees of Separation'
Yetide Badaki and other sex gods [Strong Female Characters #37]
Felicia Day has a new podcast and would love to reboot Xena
Michael Malarkey in Project Blue Book

Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 6: Michael Malarkey ignites 'The Green Fireballs'

Feb 12, 2019

Hynek had a tough go of it in this week's episode of Project Blue Book. "The Green Fireballs" found Dr. Hynek in a spiral after the Fuller incident in the prior episode threw him for an emotional loop.

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers for Project Blue Book's "The Green Fireballs" episode below**

As Hynek and Quinn made their way to Nevada to investigate those weird lights over nuclear test ranges, we also got introduced to an important guest star as Michael Imperioli enters the story as the enigmatic Rizzuto.

And then there's that ending! Hynek comes home with a souvenir that he shares with Mimi (Laura Mennell) and forever changes their future path.

In this week's Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast episode, SYFY WIRE's Tara Bennett welcomes back creator/co-executive producer David O'Leary, showrunner Sean Jablonski, and actor Michael Malarkey to cover Hynek's post Fuller issues, and Quinn's encounters with Rizzuto and Susie (Ksenia Solo).

If you are enjoying our podcast, please leave a review for us on iTunes. It helps get the word out about the podcast in general, and supports Project Blue Book as a new show. We appreciate every share of the podcast link on social media too!

New episodes of Project Blue Book air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. For more information on the series and cases explored, check out HISTORY'S Project Blue Book.

