Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 7: Michael Malarkey and Neal McDonough face-off in 'The Scoutmaster'

This week on Project Blue Book, Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Quinn (Michael Malarkey) break up the band, temporarily, as they work separately on their own cases in "The Scoutmaster."

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers for Project Blue Book's "The Scoutmaster" episode below**

Hynek is trying to get to the bottom of a case involving a troop of Boy Scouts witnessing a UFO in the woods, while General Harding (Neal McDonough) assigns Quinn to follow up on Rizzuto, the spy. The twists come hot and heavy until the Blue Book partners end up back in the same space with some palpable tension between them.

In this week's Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast episode, SYFY WIRE's Tara Bennett welcomes back creator/co-executive producer David O'Leary, showrunner Sean Jablonski, and actors Michael Malarkey and Neal McDonough. Together we talk about the real case behind Hynek's investigation, and the return of Rizzuto (Michael Imperioli) in an intense interrogation scene with Quinn. And a special shout out to Neal, who celebrated part of his birthday podcasting with this gang!

If you are enjoying our podcast, please leave a review for us on iTunes. It helps get the word out about the podcast in general, and supports Project Blue Book as a new show. We appreciate every share of the podcast link on social media too!

New episodes of Project Blue Book air Tuesdays at 10 p.m on HISTORY. For more information on the series and cases explored, check out HISTORY'S Project Blue Book.