Project Blue Book podcast 2.4: Laura Mennell and Michael Malarkey head to 'Hopkinsville'

In "Hopkinsville," the latest episode of HISTORY's Project Blue Book, Dr. Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey) are back on the road investigating strange occurrences around the country. We're back in the woods this week as a family is adamant that their cabin was overrun with "little green men". A bunch of bunk? Or, is there some truth to this tale?

The story gets so intricate that even Mimi (Laura Mennell) goes on a road trip to find out the truth, while CIA agent Daniel Banks (Jerod Haynes) is back to reveal some secret studies going on, like MKUltra, that might shed some light on the case.

Captain Quinn and Rebecca in "Hopkinsville". (Credit: HISTORY)

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers for Project Blue Book's "Hopkinsville" episode below!**

In this week's brand new Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast, SYFY WIRE senior producer and host Tara Bennett welcomes back executive producer Sean Jablonski, and the wonderful Laura Mennell is back in the house, explaining how Mimi's making her own investigation strides this year. We've also got the awesome Michael Malarkey (Quinn) and first-timer on the Blue Book podcast, Hayley McLaughlin, who plays the very enigmatic MKUltra participant, Rebecca.

So much happened in this episode, from the CIA investigations and their competition with the Air Force's Blue Book operation, to the small town story that gets debunked, Susie's near escape from certain death, and the crazy cliffhanger ending. We talk about it all, and the concept of an official band name might be birthed. You've got to listen!

