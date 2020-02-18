Project Blue Book podcast 2.5: Aidan Gillan and Ian Tracey delve into 'The Men in Black'

For a season and a half of HISTORY's Project Blue Book, one of the show's big mysteries has been the shadowy fellow in a black fedora (dubbed 'Unseen') who has been following Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Aidan Gillen) in his investigations. Hynek (and the audience) finally gets a better sense of who this man is, and what he wants, in "The Men in Black" episode.

Identifying himself as William (Ian Tracey), he kidnapped Hynek at the end of "Hopkinsville" and takes the good doctor up north to Maury Island, the site of a famous incident that involved men in black and UFOs. As that duo collects clues about the event that haunts William, the rest of the hour unfolds with Quinn enlisting the help of CIA Agent Daniel Banks (Jerod Haynes) to try and find his Blue Book partner before harm comes to him.

L-R: Jerod Haynes as Daniel Banks and Michael Malarkey as Captain Michael Quinn in HISTORY’s “Project Blue Book.” "The Men in Black" (Credit: HISTORY)

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers for Project Blue Book's "The Men in Black" episode below!**

In this week's brand new Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast, SYFY WIRE senior producer and host Tara Bennett welcomes back creator/EP David O'Leary and actors Aidan Gillen (Hynek) and 'Unseen' himself, Ian Tracey.

O'Leary downloads a lot of fascinating information about the actual Maury Island case, his own past regarding ESP, and how this episode doesn't hold back on moving the mythology forward in a big way. Aidan and Ian add stories of racing around Vancouver, and theories about who the mythic Men in Black really are.

If you enjoy the podcast, please leave a review for us on iTunes, and share that we exist with all your Blue Book friends just catching up on the series. Reviews and shares help the podcast rank on playlists, and help boost overall awareness for the actual series.

Stick with us all season long for our proverbial peek behind the curtain into the making of every single episode of Project Blue Book Season 2.

In the meantime, you can watch Project Blue Book Season 2 new episodes on HISTORY.com. And for more information on the series and cases explored, check out HISTORY'S Project Blue Book.