Latest Stories

LGN505a_0087b
Tag: TV
Genghis Khan, Scoots MaGoots, and Constantine vs. lung cancer in latest Legends of Tomorrow
The Flash Grodd
Tag: TV
Barry mind-melds to create Flash Grodd, Chester joins the team in the latest Flash
Project Blue Book S2 Close Encounters
Tag: Podcast
Project Blue Book podcast 2.6: Aidan Gillen and company make contact in 'Close Encounters'
Ryugu
Tag: Science
Guy walks out to his front yard, finds a rock from the birth of the solar system
Project Blue Book S2 Close Encounters
More info i
Aidan Gillen as Dr. J. Allen Hynek in Project Blue Book episode, "Close Encounters" (Credit: HISTORY)
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Project Blue Book podcast 2.6: Aidan Gillen and company make contact in 'Close Encounters'

Presenters
Tara_6046Headshotsmall.jpg
Tara Bennett
Feb 25, 2020

Surprise! For the first time in Project Blue Book's two season history, "Close Encounters" flashes forward in the lifespan of Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Mimi Hynek (Laura Mennell). Using the esteemed ufologist's consultancy on Stephen Spielberg's Close Encounters of the Third Kind as a framing device for the Hynek's to reflect back on their investigations, the audience gets perspective on the past, specifically, the infamous Robertson Panel that determined the fate of the Air Force's Project Blue Book program. 

Here is the goosebump-inducing opening scene to the "Close Encounters" episode:

Meanwhile, the episode also continues the show's continuty with Quinn (Michael Malarkey) and Hynek working with an enigmatic new character that promises to help the pair conquer the Robertson Panel's intention to shut their work down.

Project Blue Book Close Encounters

Michael Malarkey as Captain Michael Quinn in HISTORY’s Project Blue Book, "Close Encounters"  (Credit: HISTORY)

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers for Project Blue Book's "Close Encounters" episode below!**

Just how did this amazing episode come to be? Luckily, Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast has some answers. SYFY WIRE senior producer and host Tara Bennett welcomes back showrunner/EP Sean Jablonski, and castmembers Aidan Gillen, Laura Mennell, and Michael Malarkey.

Jablonski talks about breaking the show's typical format to recreate the classic film, the unexpected guest star at the center of the episode, and the return of a shady figure that deeply impacts Susie's (Ksenia Solo) perilous path. Meanwhile, the cast discusses making contact with Spielberg's masterpiece.

If you enjoy the podcast, please leave a review for us on iTunes, and share that we exist with all your Blue Book friends just catching up on the series. Reviews and shares help the podcast rank on playlists, and help boost overall awareness for the actual series.

Stick with us all season long for our proverbial peek behind the curtain into the making of every single episode of Project Blue Book Season 2.

In the meantime, you can watch Project Blue Book Season 2 new episodes on HISTORY.com. And for more information on the series and cases explored, check out HISTORY'S Project Blue Book.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Project Blue Book
Tag: Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast
Tag: Aidan Gillen
Tag: Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Tag: Sean Jablonski
Tag: Laura Mennell

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker