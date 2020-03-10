Project Blue Book podcast 2.8: Jerod Haynes returns as Daniel Banks in 'What Lies Beneath'

In the latest Project Blue Book, Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Captain Michael Quinn's (Michael Malarkey) work lives and personal lives hit a crisis point. "What Lies Beneath" is all about revealing what's been happening right under the noses of #HyneQuinn.

On the work front, the main case involves the legend of Hangar 18 at Ohio's Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. As the home base of Hynek and Quinn, color the duo surprised to find out what might have been going on under their feet.

And on the personal front, it's time for a great big showdown in the Hynek living room as Susie's (Ksenia Solo) web of deception is revealed to all of the impacted parties.

Laura Mennell as Mimi Hynek and Ksenia Solo as Susie Miller in Project Blue Book (Credit: HISTORY)

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers for Project Blue Book's "What Lies Beneath" episode below!**

For our latest Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast, SYFY WIRE senior producer and host Tara Bennett welcomes back showrunner/EP Sean Jablonski and actor Jerod Haynes (Daniel Banks). Plus, we're thrilled to have another first-time podcast guest, story editor Alec Wells.

There's so much going on in this episode with honey traps, Senator J.F.K. calling in to talk to HyneQuinn, Daniel Banks back in the mix (making some slight amends since the last time we saw him), and the shocking reveal of Susie's real machinations to Mimi, Quinn, and her Russian handler!

