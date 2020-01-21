Project Blue Book podcast 2.1: Aidan Gillen and Michael Malarkey give intel on 'The Roswell Incident - Part I'

We're back with another season of SYFY WIRE's Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast, so let's talk about that gripping premiere episode of Season 2 of HISTORY's Project Blue Book, which dropped audiences into, arguably, the granddaddy of all UFO cases with "The Roswell Incident - Part I".

Yes, it's that Roswell, the New Mexico town that claimed a UFO crashed in the surrounding area in 1947. The ensuing chatter turned the immediate region into the epicenter for all things UFO and aliens.

In this episode, the crash landing already happened, but Dr. Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey) follow General Harding (Neal McDonough) there, because an anonymous townsperson has threatened to expose evidence to the world of the extraterrestrial crash-landing six years ago.

Aidan Gillen and Michael Malarkey in Project Blue Book Season 2. (Credit: HISTORY)

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers for Project Blue Book's "The Roswell Incident Part 1" episode below!**

For the premiere of Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast for Season 2, SYFY WIRE senior producer and host, Tara Bennett, welcomes back into the studio — together — our fearless #HyneQuinn duo: Aidan Gillen and Michael Malarkey. Joining them are creator/co-executive producer David O'Leary and executive producer/showrunner Sean Jablonski.

Together, they speak on coming back with a huge case like Roswell, the impact of the Season 1 finale has on Hynek and Quinn's dynamic in the field, shooting Vancouver for New Mexico for the opening episodes of Season 2, and how Mimi (Laura Mennell) integrates into Hynek's investigations more this year.

