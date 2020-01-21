Latest Stories

Legends of Tomorrow Meet the Legends 1
The team is kinda famous, evil souls are on the loose in Legends’ wild season premiere
Arrow spinoff 10
The future is not the one we know in Arrow’s backdoor pilot for a 2040 spinoff
Project Blue Book Season 2 The Roswell Incident Part 1
Project Blue Book podcast 2.1: Aidan Gillen and Michael Malarkey give intel on 'The Roswell Incident - Part I'
Justice League Dark
J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot reportedly developing Justice League Dark universe for film and TV
Project Blue Book Season 2 The Roswell Incident Part 1
Michael Malarkey and Aidan Gillen in HISTORY's Project Blue Book Season 2's "The Roswell Incident Part 1" (Credit: HISTORY)
Project Blue Book podcast 2.1: Aidan Gillen and Michael Malarkey give intel on 'The Roswell Incident - Part I'

Presenters
Tara_6046Headshotsmall.jpg
Tara Bennett
Jan 21, 2020

We're back with another season of SYFY WIRE's Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast, so let's talk about that gripping premiere episode of Season 2 of HISTORY's Project Blue Book, which dropped audiences into, arguably, the granddaddy of all UFO cases with "The Roswell Incident - Part I"

Yes, it's that Roswell, the New Mexico town that claimed a UFO crashed in the surrounding area in 1947. The ensuing chatter turned the immediate region into the epicenter for all things UFO and aliens.

In this episode, the crash landing already happened, but Dr. Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey) follow General Harding (Neal McDonough) there, because an anonymous townsperson has threatened to expose evidence to the world of the extraterrestrial crash-landing six years ago.

Project Blue Book Season 2, Episode 1

Aidan Gillen and Michael Malarkey in Project Blue Book Season 2. (Credit: HISTORY)

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers for Project Blue Book's "The Roswell Incident Part 1" episode below!**

For the premiere of Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast for Season 2, SYFY WIRE senior producer and host, Tara Bennett, welcomes back into the studio — together — our fearless #HyneQuinn duo: Aidan Gillen and Michael Malarkey. Joining them are creator/co-executive producer David O'Leary and executive producer/showrunner Sean Jablonski. 

Together, they speak on coming back with a huge case like Roswell, the impact of the Season 1 finale has on Hynek and Quinn's dynamic in the field, shooting Vancouver for New Mexico for the opening episodes of Season 2, and how Mimi (Laura Mennell) integrates into Hynek's investigations more this year. 

If you enjoy the podcast, please leave a review for us on iTunes, and share that we exist with all your bingeing friends just catching up on the series. Reviews and shares help the podcast rank on playlists, and help boost overall awareness for the actual series.

Stick with us all season long for a proverbial peek behind the curtain into the making of every single episode of Project Blue Book Season 2.

And in the meantime, you can watch all of Project Blue Book Season 1 and Season 2 on HISTORY.com. And for more information on the series and cases explored, check out HISTORY'S Project Blue Book.

