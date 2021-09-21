Scott Bakula says that 'Quantum Leap' revival might finally be close to jumping home

Scott Bakula's next leap might just be the leap home. Finally. Recently speaking with Bob Saget, the actor revealed that there are currently "significant conversations" taking place with regards to a reboot of Quantum Leap.

"We are definitely living in the reboot era, as you're aware of," he said, most likely referring to the fact that Saget reprised his famous role as Danny Tanner in Netflix's Fuller House. "I don't know what it would be; I don't know who would have it," Bakula admitted. "The rights were a mess for years — I don't even know if they're sorted out now. That's always been the biggest complication ... I don't know what that idea would be if we did [reboot the show]."

Created by Donald P. Bellisario, the original series ran for nearly 100 episodes across a total of four-and-a-half seasons between 1989 and 1993. It followed Doctor Samuel Beckett (Bakula), a scientist who jumps from body-to-body, righting wrongs throughout history, while trying to get back to his own time period. His only guide along the journey is Al (Dean Stockwell), a man who appears as a hologram that only Sam can see and interact with.

"Don, for years, he and I talk about it periodically," Bakula continued during his conversation with Saget. "He would always say, 'I can't write it without thinking about you and Dean.' I said, 'Just think about me and Dean and write your show and get it out there. If you have an idea, just write it. I'm sure it'll be great.'"

Quantum Leap picked up a number of noteworthy accolades over the years, including Emmy and Golden Globe awards for Bakula and Stockwell, respectively. There have been rumblings of a revival or reboot of the beloved franchise for years, and fans have clamored for it, and now it sounds like we might finally be a bit closer to getting Bakula (or even a new Sam) jumped into a new body once again.