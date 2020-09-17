Ridley Scott's Raised By Wolves renewed for second season at HBO Max

Praise Sol! Raised by Wolves won't leave fans of ambitious sci-fi high and dry, stranded on an alien world. That's because the series from creator/writer Aaron Guzikowski and director/executive producer Ridley Scott is coming back for a second season at HBO Max.

Variety reports that the series about a pair of parents — one android and one human — who've escaped from a wartorn Earth to a remote alien world is going to let fans deeper into its mysteries. Two weeks after the show debuted to polarized reviews, the AAA series which marked Scott's TV debut has been renewed.

“When I think of Raised by Wolves, I think of artistry; artistry in crafting a compelling storyline, artistry in the out-of-this-world production design, special effects and cinematography, artistry in our actor’s portrayals of these memorable characters, and artistry attached to the legendary work of Ridley Scott, Aaron Guzikowski and our phenomenal crew,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “This chart-topping series beautifully weaves together Ridley’s hallmarks of sci-fi and horror while offering fans one of the most original storylines they’ve seen in some time. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for season two.”

"We are already deep into the ‘layers’ of Season 2, as Aaron has begun to shape what we think will be another brilliant season to inspire the imagination," Scott said.

The series boasts an ensemble cast as it tells multiple stories of human-android relations, a religious debate, and a spacebound survival story, featuring the likes of Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Travis Fimmel, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, and Ivy Wong. With mysteries on top of mysteries, the show looks to have plenty of depth for a second season.

No word yet on when Raised by Wolves will return to HBO Max.