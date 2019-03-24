Read This Fanfiction: Revisit Stranger Things, Supernatural, and Final Fantasy VII

Welcome to Read This Fanfiction, a weekly digest of the hottest and latest fanfics about all your favorite movies, television shows, anime, and more. Whether they're popular, heartbreaking, innovative, or just plain entertaining, here's what you should be reading!

Stranger Things

The trailer for the third season of Netflix's Stranger Things hit the web this past week, invigorating all of our inner 80s children in a new way. While we have to wait to party in the Upside Down like it's 1985 until the Fourth of July, you can re-live the first two seasons in new ways with the following delightful fanfics.

"so take the wheel and i will take the pedals" by pepperfield

Steve has no idea why these kids want to hang out with him so much.

"love you like a love song" by FateChica

For 353 days, Mike has lived without El. For 353 days, El has watched from afar and wished.

Then the counting ends and the rest of their lives begin.

-A story about growing up and growing together

"Steve Harrington is Royalty" by OrphanBlue

To Steve Harrington, the guy who fought literal monsters, Billy Hargrove is just another pain in the ass, not even worth thinking about. That is, until he finds out that Billy doesn't remember that night at the Byers house...

Movies

"The Matrix: Redux" by Trin303

If you're looking to feel really old, this week marks the 20th Anniversary of The Matrix. Yes, two decades ago the world asked itself: red pill or blue pill? So what better way to revisit this beloved and meme creating classic (oh god) than a great fic? This collection of stories and scenes take place between the original and The Matrix: Reloaded with your favorite team of Neo and Trinity.

"Incaendium" by GreaterGood (1oveclub)

Annoyed by J.K. Rowling’s comments about stuff she says is true but never blatantly includes in any of her work because apparently her words are representation enough (spoiler: they’re not), I went to seek out the dirtiest, filthiest, sexiest Dumbledore/Grindelwald fic I could possibly find. So here’s some gratuitous wizard sex, because yes, Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald are gay for each other, or at least chaotic bisexual. Duh.

TV

"Hunting For Faith" by perunamuusa, riseofthefallenone

Supernatural Season 15 will be its last. Over a decade of the Winchester Brothers and friends has produced a serious amount of fanfiction. That’s why I’m reccing this fic, it’s a reverse!verse where Castiel and Balthazar are the Hunters and Dean and Sam are the angels. It’s great, it’s interesting, and it’s a fun way to revisit the series.

"Running in a Serpentine Fashion" by Reiven

The second season trailer for Cobra Kai dropped and gave us a look at the newest drama of rivals Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. But that's not the only rivalry that matters. This fic takes a look at Miguel, Robby and Johnny post-tournament and how their lives change when a serious attack happens.

Video Games

"Company" by esama

Final Fantasy VII will be released on Switch and Xbox on the 26th, allowing millions of people to revisit ShinRa, Sephiroth, and lots of swords in a whole new way. It'll also be a great introduction to a new generation of a much beloved game. Cloud's time at ShinRa was always a fascinating part of the mythos of FFVII, so this fic looks into that, as well as into a certain vampire. Now about that remaster...

"A Poison Tree" by HLine

Speaking of remasters, Assassin's Creed III's will be dropping on March 29. Wondering how certain characters would change if they were on the other side of the fight, I found this series particularly interesting. What if Connor wound up as a Templar instead of an assassin? What if Haytham had taken him from the village at the beginning? I bet he still screams about Charles Lee.