WIRE Buzz: Inside Jurassic World - The Ride; BBC picks a thorny 'Red Rose'; and more

We've got the need for Buzz... WIRE Buzz, that is! Ironically, bees are actually a part of this latest genre news roundup, as Sir David Attenborough is narrating a BBC documentary about the total death of our planet. Elsewhere, established horror scribes get a kiss from a Red Rose at the BBC, while Jurassic World - The Ride gets an in-depth video about its conception.

In a celebrity-packed behind-the-scenes video from Universal Studios, you can learn all about how the new Jurassic World - The Ride came together.

The video begins with Steven Spielberg (director of the first two Jurassic Park movies and an executive producer on the Jurassic World series) imparting the history of the first dino-centric ride at the studio's theme parks. We then jump to Colin Trevorrow, who talks about how his Jurassic World franchise — which centered on a park that actually opened in the 21st Century — allowed for an even more immersive experience that ended up involving Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), and BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu).

Jurassic World - The Ride is now open for business at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Trevorrow is returning to the director's chair for the third movie in the series, which stomps into theaters June 11, 2021. He co-wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising).

Haunting of Hill House and Wheel of Time writers, Michael and Paul Clarkson, are taking their genre talents to the BBC with an eight-part horror series entitled Red Rose, Deadline reports.

The story will revolve around a group of teenagers who, while on their summer vacation, learn about the urban legend of the Red Rose, a smartphone application that encourages users to undertake dangerous challenges. "On the fringes of her group of friends, Rochelle Jackson downloads the mysterious app, naively inviting darkness into her life. What she sets in motion is a series of events that take the town by storm, and bring the friends together to battle the unseen forces of a seemingly supernatural entity," reads the official description contained in the initial report about the project, whose premise sounds similar to the Momo Challenge, which has already inspired two films in development.

“We’re thrilled that our first show will be with the BBC," the twins said in an statement published by Deadline. "We’ve been working in LA for a while now, so the opportunity to return to the UK for our own show is incredible. Red Rose is a love letter to our hometown and childhood. We get to explore what challenges face the bright but opportunity starved teenagers of today. Working on The Haunting of Hill House has prepared us well to undertake this genre driven challenge. We can’t think of a better home for it than the BBC."

Credit: Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images

“In Red Rose, the rude, crude and utterly outspoken nature of Michael and Paul’s characters collides brilliantly with the chills and thrills of a very contemporary horror story. The result is a seductive mash up with a point of view and tone all of its own. We are delighted to be working with the Clarksons on their series which marks their return to British TV," added Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama.

Michael and Paul have also written for Apple's futuristic sci-fi show, See, which stars Jason Momoa in the lead role.

David Attenborough (brother of Jurassic Park's Richard Attenborough, aka John Hammond) has built a successful career on teaching us about the awe-inspiring beauty of the natural world. Now, he's going to lecture us about what will happen to the planet if we don't take care of it: extinction.

According to Deadline, Attenborough will narrate yet another documentary for the BBC, Extinction: The Facts. Featuring testimonials from leading scientists, the film will take a deep dive into why certain species are starting to disappear at an alarming rate, and what repercussions their absence could have for humanity. Animals like the blue whale (Earth's largest mammal) and pollinating bugs like bees are taking center stage. In particular, the mysterious decline of bees could have seriously negative consequences for our food supplies.

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

"Even today a record number of wildfires are burning in the Amazon and around a million species of plants and animals face extinction, many within decades if urgent action isn’t taken," said Alison Kirkham, BBC Controller Factual Commissioning. "We know our audience has a hunger to understand how these urgent environmental issues affect them, but more than that, what they themselves can do in their homes. We’ve proven with Big Blue Live, Climate Change the Facts, [and] Drowning in Plastic that we can bring big broad audiences to complicated environmental subjects. This is television that matters. And I’m thrilled Sir David Attenborough continues to work with us to make it.”