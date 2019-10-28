Latest Stories

Reddit Roundup: From Goose Thor to a 2-headed turtle

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Oct 28, 2019

We live in a strange, strange world, and we hope to keep it that way! Reddit is one of the best places to keep up with the world wide weird, and SYFY WIRE's latest Reddit Roundup is taking a look at the most bizarre yet awesome stuff on Reddit lately.

Join hosts Jackie Jennings and Nore Davis as they tackle some truly out-there topics. First on the agenda is an instantly meme-worthy pic of a worthy goose. More specifically, the title character of Untitled Goose Game proves to worthy of Thor's mighty hammer, Mjölnir. Now, either the Goose gained the power of Thor or it's just being its jerky self while hiding the hammer from the Son of Odin. That would be very on-brand for the goose!

Next on the agenda is a video featuring a two-headed turtle. This naturally occurring mutant turtle isn't a ninja and may not be a teenager. In fact, we have to wonder whether these turtle heads are even aware they're sharing a body or that they're different from other turtles. After all, it's not like they have a frame of reference!

Getting back to Thor, a Lisa Simpson meme suggested that his ability to go head-to-head with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame was a direct result of Thor's half-decade of playing violent video games. That's funny, but we're calling BS on that one. Thor was a warrior god for centuries before Fortnite came along. And frankly, he did better against Thanos during Avengers: Infinity War than he did in Endgame.

Finally, we share a few theories about the apparently sad fate of the '89 Batmobile. But for that, you're gonna have the watch the entire video!

