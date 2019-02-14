Report: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will feature a one-year time jump in Season 6

We already knew the sixth season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. would feature some major changes, but it sounds like it’ll also feature a major time jump for Coulson’s old gang.

TV Line reports the sixth season premiere this summer will pick up the action “about a year” after the events of the Season 5 finale that found the team bidding farewell to Coulson as they dropped him off on a beach in (the real-life) Tahiti. As has previously been reported, the initial story will focus on the continues search for Fitz, who is apparently still frozen and lost in space a full year later (apparently his little ship was well hidden). Aside from that, intel is light, but even the sets are said to be a major “departure” from the show’s previous vibe.

For keen-eyed MCU fans, this one-year time jump detail raises a whole lot of questions. The timeline of the MCU has always been a little nebulous, by design, but the Season 5 finally acknowledged Thanos’ attack in Infinity War (meaning they were happening in parallel). What we don’t know is how much time will have passed between Infinity War and Endgame (Season 6 of S.H.I.E.L.D. will arrive a month or two after Endgame opens), and more importantly, if the events of Endgame might actually reset time or reality in some way.

What that means for S.H.I.E.L.D. is still anyone’s guess. S.H.I.E.L.D. has always charted its own path, and connected to the larger MCU only where it made sense to enrich the story. That will almost certainly remain the case here, as well. But, if the world is still largely the same a year after the events of Endgame (and none of the crew is dusted), does that mean Endgame will set things back to some form of a status quo? Or might the entire events of Season 6 serve as a parallel prequel to some larger time jump in Endgame?

At this point, we have more questions than answers. Luckily, we have a few more months to theorize.

Video of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.EL.D. | Official Season 6 Teaser – Coulson Is Dead

(Via TV Line)