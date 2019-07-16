Latest Stories

Harry Styles Prince Eric Little Mermaid
WIRE Buzz: Harry Styles eyeing Prince Eric role in Little Mermaid; Rick and Morty S4; more
yesterday-movie
Why the rom-com formula doesn't add up in Yesterday
Thrawn Hero
Exclusive: Allegiance is questioned in excerpt from Timothy Zahn's Star Wars novel Thrawn: Treason
Classics Tom Devlin's Monster Museum Geek Road Trip
Geek Road Trip: Visit the world famous Monster Museum, if you dare
Apollo 11 feature documentary 2019
Credit: Neon
Revisiting Apollo 11 Episode 2: 'The Hardest Task'

philplait_shatner.jpg
Phil Plait
blerdgurl_headshot_rec_2.jpg
Karama Horne
Jul 16, 2019

Welcome back to Revisiting Apollo 11, SYFY WIRE's podcast series covering five stories from the Apollo 11 mission that have been overshadowed by the gargantuan accomplishment of landing on the moon. These tales are finally being told with the help of the Bad Astronomer himself, Phil Plait, and host Karama Horne.

In this second episode, Karama takes us through the story behind a surprisingly difficult part of the Apollo 11 mission: planting the American flag. Listen below.

Click here for the RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

Tag: Revisiting Apollo 11
Tag: Apollo 11
Tag: Moon Landing

