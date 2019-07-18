Latest Stories

Geralt of Rivia (The Witcher)
Tag: TV
Netflix's Witcher series will focus on the ‘disjointed family’ of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri
Van Helsing 313 03
Tag: TV
Van Helsing ups the stakes with Season 4 sneak peek and teases new characters at SDCC
Terminator: Dark Fate
Tag: Movies
He’ll be back: Edward Furlong returning as John Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate
Pennywise jump (It: Chapter Two)
Tag: Movies
Breaking down the rematch with Pennywise in the new It: Chapter Two trailer
Apollo 11
More info i
Credit: Neon
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Science
Tag: Features

Revisiting Apollo 11 Episode 4: 'The Final Hurdle - Quarantine'

Presenters
philplait_shatner.jpg
Phil Plait
blerdgurl_headshot_rec_2.jpg
Karama Horne
Jul 18, 2019

Welcome back to Revisiting Apollo 11, SYFY WIRE's podcast series covering five stories from the Apollo 11 mission that have been overshadowed by the gargantuan accomplishment of landing on the moon. These tales are finally being told with the help of the Bad Astronomer himself, Phil Plait, and host Karama Horne.

In this fourth episode, Karama and Phil explore an often overlooked part of the Apollo 11 mission: Quarantine. The three astronauts were kept in quarantine for three weeks, once more suspended in isolation, only this time on Earth. Listen below.

Click here for the RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Science
Tag: Features
Tag: Revisiting Apollo 11
Tag: Apollo 11
Tag: Moon Landing
Sign out: