Richard E. Grant is 'still grouching' about the Classic Loki muscle suit he never got to wear

When Marvel's Loki wraps up its run on Disney+ later this week, fans everywhere will spend a lot of time looking back on the six-episode series and talking about their favorite moments. There will be a lot of them, but one that sticks out in the minds of a lot of viewers will undoubtedly be the introduction of Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant as "Classic Loki," a variant of the MCU version we know and love (Tom Hiddleston) who's modeled more closely on the character's original appearances in the Silver Age of American comics.

For Grant, who's been a part of franchises like Star Wars and Fox's X-Men universe before, the role was a chance to play in yet another big shared universe sandbox, to finally work with his friend Tom Hiddleston, and to wear a really cool costume complete with a muscle suit to make him look like the trim, toned Loki of the comics. Only, if you watched his appearance on the show, you know that last part never actually happened.

Grant knows too, and even now, despite the warm reception to his character, he's not too happy about it.

In a new interview with Collider about his time on the streaming series, Grant noted that his first look at his costume for the character, modeled after appearances in classic issues of Journey Into Mystery and Thor, included a significantly more muscled version of the God of Mischief. Then he arrived to actually shoot the series, and what he got was... something else.

"They sent me the costume design with my face on it. It was the classic Loki of the Jack Kirby illustrations of the '60s and it was a fantastic muscle suit. As you can see, I'm born without any. When I got to Atlanta and I said, 'So where's the muscle suit that I get into before I get into the green tights?' They said, 'What muscle suit?' And I said, 'Well, like the drawings.' They said, 'No. We don't have one for you.' And I said, 'Well, I don't have any muscles to fill this out.' And they said, 'Ah, don't worry about that.' And I said, 'I do worry about that.' And I'm still worrying about that and I'm still grouching about it because I wanted those muscles."

Half-joking remarks about his desire to fill out his wardrobe a bit better aside, Grant also noted that he was skeptical when Hiddleston told him there'd be a "big response" to his character when he appeared, but was "gleefully corrected" when he saw his social media feeds the day after the episode aired. Of course, now that he's a Marvel star, he's more than ready to pull the costume back on (with a muscle suit this time, if you please) and team up with everyone's other favorite Variant, Alligator Loki.

"Yeah and classic Loki is the only one that can talk to him and understand him. It's a given. It's a scriptwriter's dream," Grant said. "Get it done."

Loki's finale arrives Wednesday on Disney+.