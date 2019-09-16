Rick and Morty creators offer chance for fan to get animated into upcoming episode

Oh, Squanch! If you’ve ever wanted to be one of the zany characters on Rick and Morty, now’s your chance! The show’s creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have announced via Rick and Morty’s official Twitter feed a contest in which the winner can hang out with them…and appear on the show.

“We're introducing a new character this season,” the tweet promises. “You!”

The tweet continues: “Enter to win an opportunity to be drawn into a future Rick and Morty episode and hang out with creators #DanHarmon and @JustinRoiland in LA!”

In the accompanying video, Roiland explains that those wishing to be drawn into an episode of Rick and Morty should go to Prizeo.com and donate $10, one lucky so-and-so (and a friend) could win a trip to Los Angeles, meet Roiland and Harmon, and tour the Rick and Morty production studio.

“We are a real hoot to be around,” Roiland promises in the video.

And in addition to all of this (airfare and hotel accommodations are included), the winner will of course get drawn into a future episode. WUBBA-LUBBA-DUB-DUUUUUB!

Donations go to NEXT for AUTISM and Bergen County’s United Way.

“This is for a great cause and aside from that, think about how cool it would be to put inside the world of @RickandMorty,” Roiland tweeted on his personal feed.

So, get schwifty and enter a chance to be turned into a sentient pickle. Or a pencil. Or a Floop Floopian. Or, most likely a wholly original character. Seriously, what are you waiting for? It’s $10 and goes to a good cause. As Harmon chastises in the video, “Open your heart, you animal.”

Rick and Morty Season 4 premieres on Adult Swim this November. And that's the WAAAAaaaaAAAY the News Goes...