Rick and Morty returns May 3, new trailer teases return of Tammy and Snuffles

Hot off the heels of that anime and manga-inspired short over the weekend, Rick and Morty announced the premiere date for the second half of its fourth season with a brand new trailer. The hit animated sci-fi series will return to Adult Swim on Sunday, May 3 at 11:30 p.m. EST.

The teaser trailer promises a litany of even more outrageous and meta adventures for the show's titular duo (both of whom are voiced by co-creator Justin Roiland). Not only that, but the new footage signals the return of two familiar characters: Snuffles (Rob Paulsen) and Tammy Guetermann (Cassie Steele), but more on them later.

First, you must watch the teaser (set to Thin Lizzy's "The Boys Are Back in Town") below:

Video of Rick and Morty: The Other Five (Official Trailer) | May 3 | adult swim

Snuffles, who dates all the way back to the second episode of Season 1 ("Lawnmower Dog"), was once the Smith family dog before gaining hyper-intelligence and leaving Earth to form a utopia of super-smart canines. As you see in the trailer, he's now got a genius feline problem on his robotic hands.

Tammy, on the other hand, was Summer's high school friend who fell in love with Birdperson (voiced by Roiland's fellow co-creator Dan Harmon), only to reveal herself as an agent of the Galactic Federation. She murdered Birdperson at their wedding in the Season 2 finale ("The Wedding Squanchers") and later brought him back to life as Phoenixperson. Since we haven't seen either of them since the post-credits seen of the Season 3 premiere ("The Rickshank Redemption"), it'll be interesting to see what kind of conflict Tammy brings to the table for Season 4.

Lastly, the presence of multiple Ricks in the teaser suggests a return of the Citadel, which is ruled by Evil Morty, who was elected president of the place in Season 3's "The Ricklantis Mixup."

Credit: Adult Swim

Chris Parnell (Jerry Smith, Morty's father), Spencer Grammer (Summer Smith, Morty's older sister), Sarah Chalke (Beth Smith, Rick's daughter) make up the rest of Rick and Morty's principal voice cast.