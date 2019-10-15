The Toy Story gang gets terrorized by a video game in this Robot Chicken spoof

"Reach for the sky!" It's a classic Woody catchphrase from the beloved Toy Story franchise that comes back to haunt the cowpoke in a most unexpected way on Adult Swim's Robot Chicken this week.

In this exclusive clip for this Sunday's new episode, Woody, Buzz and the toys meet a new nemesis in the toy room - an Xbox-ish video game console.

The sketch certainly begs a great question: In the quarter-century existence of the Toy Story franchise, how is it that we've never seen a video game grab the undivided attention of Andy, or Bonnie, like they do for kids in reality?

Video of Xbox Revenge | Robot Chicken | adult swim

Hand it to Robot Chicken creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich for continuing to ask the big pop culture questions we all think in our heads.

And speaking of Green, we recently had him tell us his 10 favorite sketches for the 10-year anniversary of the series, and he also admitted that very angle is why he thinks the show has survived so long.

"I think the reason that this show struck a chord with people in the first place was because we were talking about the stuff that everybody had noticed," Green said. "And, the format of the show is really the same. It's lovingly lampooning the pop that influenced us. And so, to that end, we haven't really changed, but we've tried to make the subject matter continue to be accessible to all the people that would like it."

Robot Chicken airs on Sundays at 12:00am and 12:15am ET/PT on Adult Swim.