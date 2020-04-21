Axed titles and Starbucks mix-ups: Rogue One scribes recount tales from Star Wars spinoff

When it first hit theaters in December 2016, Gareth Edwards' Rogue One was something of an unknown quantity. As the first live-action Star Wars movie to tell a story outside of the larger Skywalker Saga, it had a lot to prove. But boy, did it shatter our expectations like the Holdo Maneuver shatters First Order Star Destroyers.

Set mere days before the opening minutes of A New Hope, the film explains how the Rebel Alliance got their hands on the Empire's Death Star schematics. To that end, it also answers a long-debated question of why an important weapon like that would contain such an egregious flaw in its design.

From the final battle on Scarif, to K2SO's sass, to Vader's hallway rampage, Rogue One is a true masterpiece, a gritty war epic worthy of that most oxymoronic of descriptions: "modern classic." It finds that rare sweet spot between filling gaps in the lore while introducing memorable characters at the same time. Indeed, one of those characters — Diego Luna's Rebel agent Cassian Andor — is getting his very own spinoff series on Disney+.

More than four years after its initial release, the movie still has stories to tell. Thanks to a recent live-watch with two of the project's screenwriters, Gary Whitta and Chris Weitz, we now have an even better understanding of a Star Wars flick that set out to and succeeded in breaking the mold.

We'll try not to choke on our aspirations as we present the coolest behind-the-scenes stories, tidbits, and unused ideas revealed to the world by Whitta and Weitz.