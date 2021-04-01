iZombie’s Rose McIver moves to non-corporeal realm with CBS's supernatural comedy 'Ghosts'

What’s funnier — zombies or ghosts? If you’re actor Rose McIver, you don’t have to choose. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the iZombie star will be one of the leads in CBS’ single-camera supernatural comedy, Ghosts.

It’s been a longer-than-expected road for Ghosts. The show was initially picked up for a pilot order last year, but then the pandemic shut everything down. The pilot was finally shot at the end of 2020, however, and CBS has picked up the show for 13 episodes.

Ghosts is based on a British show of the same name, and revolves around McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project), a couple who inherit an expansive country house that happens to be falling apart and chock full of ghosts who were former residents. In addition to McIver and Ambudkar, the cast includes Brandon Scott Jones (The Good Place), Richie Moriarty (What We Do In The Shadows), Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky (Star Trek: Picard), Sheila Carrasco (Jane the Virgin), Danielle Pinnock (Young Sheldon) and Roman Zaragoza.

There’s no news yet on what roles the other cast members are playing, but the odds are good that there’s a few deceased characters among them.

The show is written and executive produced by New Girl veterans Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, and is CBS’s first comedy series order for the 2021-2022 broadcast season. No news on when the show will air, though it will likely haunt us some time before the end of the year.