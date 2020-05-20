Latest Stories

Animal Crossing Leo
Tag: Fangrrls
Animal Crossing Chronicles: FANGRRLS Cosplay Party Round-Up
Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa
Tag: Movies
Thrones alums Jason Momoa, Peter Dinklage reuniting for Van Helsing flick 'Good Bad & Undead’
Artemis Fowl
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Artemis Fowl first look at Disney+ debut; SpaceX's star-studded launch; Heroes & Villains
Obi Wan watches holograms
Tag: Movies
15 years ago, Revenge of the Sith ended Star Wars. Here's what that felt like.
Batwoman 103 Kate in Batsuit
More info i
Credit: The CW
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Intel surfaces over Ruby Rose Batwoman exit: 'It wasn't 100% her decision' (Report)

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
May 20, 2020
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Batwoman
Tag: Ruby Rose
Tag: The CW
Tag: Arrowverse
Tag: DC

The Arrowverse received a shock to its system last night when it was announced that Ruby Rose was parting ways with The CW's Batwoman series. A search for her replacement (the network is hoping to cast another LGBTQ actor) is already underway, but viewers are left with plenty of questions over why such a high-profile show lost its main star after a single season and a recent renewal.

“It wasn’t 100 percent her decision,” an alleged source close to the production told TVLine. “It was a breakup. She wasn’t happy working on the show, and did that make her fun to work with? No. So, everyone decided it would be in the best interests of the show, and for all concerned, if they parted ways. It just wasn’t a good fit."

According to TVLine's informant, Rose (who had come from the world of film) simply wasn't coping well with the arduous hours involved with making a television show. In addition, she was having trouble acclimating to life in Vancouver, where The CW shoots most, if not all, of its DC projects.

Batwoman Kate Sophie Julia

Credit: The CW

Variety was able to wrangle its sources on the subject and confirmed that Rose's exit had nothing to do with health reasons. Some suspected that the actress was worried about sustaining another spinal injury on the set, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

“This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles,” Rose wrote in a statement released yesterday. “I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful.”

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Batwoman
Tag: Ruby Rose
Tag: The CW
Tag: Arrowverse
Tag: DC

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker