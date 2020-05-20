Intel surfaces over Ruby Rose Batwoman exit: 'It wasn't 100% her decision' (Report)

The Arrowverse received a shock to its system last night when it was announced that Ruby Rose was parting ways with The CW's Batwoman series. A search for her replacement (the network is hoping to cast another LGBTQ actor) is already underway, but viewers are left with plenty of questions over why such a high-profile show lost its main star after a single season and a recent renewal.

“It wasn’t 100 percent her decision,” an alleged source close to the production told TVLine. “It was a breakup. She wasn’t happy working on the show, and did that make her fun to work with? No. So, everyone decided it would be in the best interests of the show, and for all concerned, if they parted ways. It just wasn’t a good fit."

According to TVLine's informant, Rose (who had come from the world of film) simply wasn't coping well with the arduous hours involved with making a television show. In addition, she was having trouble acclimating to life in Vancouver, where The CW shoots most, if not all, of its DC projects.

Credit: The CW

Variety was able to wrangle its sources on the subject and confirmed that Rose's exit had nothing to do with health reasons. Some suspected that the actress was worried about sustaining another spinal injury on the set, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

“This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles,” Rose wrote in a statement released yesterday. “I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful.”