WIRE Buzz: Rugrats movie pulled from schedule; Amazon's The Power casts lead; more

Rugrats won't be toddling their way back to the big screen anytime soon. Paramount Pictures has pulled the live-action/CG feature from its slate, which had a release date set for January 29 next year. As of this writing, the studio has given no indication as to its decision. The film was first announced back in the summer of 2018 and would've marked the fourth Rugrats feature, following 1998's The Rugrats Movie, Rugrats in Paris: The Movie in 2000 and 2003's Rugrats Go Wild.

Taking its release date will be Rumble, an animated feature from Paramount and the WWE. The film features monsters who wrestle for fame and glory, boasting a voice cast including Will Arnett, Terry Crews, and WWE stars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns. It was originally slated for a June 2020 release but has now been bumped up half a year.

(via Deadline)

Next, Amazon's adaptation of The Power has cast another lead role.

Auliʻi Cravalho will join the previously announced Leslie Mann for a 10-episode adaptation of author Naomi Alderman's sci-fi thriller. The actress, who just appeared in The Little Mermaid Live!, will play Mann's daughter in a world where teenage girls the world over discover the power to wield electricity. As this ability soon awakens in other women, the world changes forever.

Alderman is adapting her book for the small screen, and working alongside an all-female writers room to bring the world of The Power to life.

Cravalho also starred as the title character in Disney's Moana and will be seen next in the Netflix film Sorta Like a Rock Star.

(via Deadline)

Finally, The CW's Batwoman has added a key character to its growing roster.

This Sunday's episode will introduce Julia, the daughter of longtime Batman butler Alfred Pennyworth, played by Christina Wolfe. The character will be a crucial addition to Kate Kane's (Ruby Rose) inner circle, and Entertainment Weekly got an early look at her in character, which you can see below.

A former secret service agent, the younger Pennyworth "shares a complicated past with Kate Kane, which impedes her mission as the two set sights on the same target," according to her official character description.

Batwoman airs every Sunday night on The CW.

(via Entertainment Weekly)