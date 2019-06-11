WIRE Buzz: Russian Doll stacks up Season 2; Carla Gugino could 'Haunt' Netflix again; more

It's been a busy day of genre buzz. For our latest roundup, we've got news hits on the second seasons of both Russian Doll and The Haunting of Hill House, a canine-based comedy from Lionsgate, and the home release of the Hellboy reboot that didn't have the most heavenly theatrical run.

Netflix has greenlit a second season to its mind-bending series Russian Doll. The announcement came from star and co-creator Natasha Lyonne and Netflix VP Cindy Holland during their appearance at Recode's Code Conference in Arizona on Tuesday, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Same show, just weirder," promised Lyonne. "The character is a coder so it would be appropriate to have this be the time and place to say, yes."

Russian Doll stars Lyonne as Nadia Vulvokov, a woman who's trapped inside a Groundhog Day-like purgatory that forces her to re-live her 36th birthday. As of now, there's no word on a premiere date, or if we'll get another chance to hear Lyonne's immortal pronunciation of the word "cockroach."

Carla Gugino could very well be returning for Season 2 of Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, which made big waves when it debuted on the streaming service last fall. Per The Wrap, Gugino (Watchmen, Sucker Punch) is currently “talking a lot” with creator Mike Flanagan about coming back to the series, whose sophomore season is titled The Haunting of Bly Manor.

“Well, I can’t say anything definitive at this point, other than Mike and I really love collaborating and working together and any opportunity where a schedule allows for us to do that, we will, and I would be honored to,” Gugino said. “So we’re talking a lot about it and we’ll just see if all schedules allow. All I can say is I’m very excited for Season 2 and to see what Mike does."

Credit: Netflix

Flanagan is also writer/director on Doctor Sleep, a sequel to The Shining, for Warner Bros. That Stephen King-adapted movie will hit theaters Nov. 8 of this year. Ewan McGregor is headlining the film as a grown-up version of Danny Torrance.

Lionsgate just picked up the hellishly funny spec script for Bad Dog, a supernatural comedy by Jeff Bushell (Beverly Hills Chihuahua), Deadline confirms.

Continuing in the canine vein of Bushell's previous writing projects, Bad Dog follows Bub, Satan's favorite dog, who is accidentally kicked out of Hell and adopted by a family here on Earth.

Credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Despite his evil nature, Bub begins to embrace the goodness of his new owners, falling in love with the single dad and his two children. When the Devil demands that his dog return to Hell, Bub refuses and decides to protect his new home from the wrath of the literal Underworld.

The recent Hellboy reboot was a critical and box office disaster for Lionsgate, but the live-action film could fare better on home video. Via a video announcement today, we now know that 4K Ultra HD, DVD, and Blu-ray versions go on sale Tuesday, July 23.

Bloody Disgusting had a few more details about the special features, which include deleted scenes and previsualizations, as well as the three-part documentary, Tales of the Wild Hunt: Hellboy Reborn.

Video of HELLBOY - On Digital July 9, On 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD July 23

Directed by Neil Marshall (Game of Thrones), the film finds David Harbour (Stranger Things) in the role previously made famous by Ron Perlman. Co-starring Ian McShane, Milla Jovovich, Daniel Dae Kim, Sasha Lane, Thomas Haden Church, and Stephen Graham, it made just over $21 million at the North American box office.