Nick Fury Samuel L. Jackson Captain Marvel

Samuel L. Jackson admits he completely made up that whole Captain Marvel time travel rumor

Contributed by
image1.jpeg
Brian Silliman
Mar 6, 2019

It's almost time for Captain Marvel, at long last. After a wait that has felt like forever, Carol Danvers' drop into movie theaters is just days away. It's a shame that we all had to wait so long — didn't we read that Captain Marvel can time travel? It's not one of her signature powers, but Samuel L. Jackson said as much at one point. Couldn't she have time traveled to our theaters a little sooner than she did? No, she couldn't, because Jackson completely made that up. 

Jackson came clean during an appearance on KROQ Radio, where the Nick Fury actor appeared alongside fellow Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Clark Gregg. When asked about the incredible secrecy surrounding the movie (and all movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Larson was quick to throw Jackson under the Blockbuster Video, pointing to him and saying, "You just made stuff up." 

Jackson admitted that she was right, saying, "I made stuff up. I said she could time travel one time."

Larson and Jackson both said that this was confusing. When Larson went on to ask how many more spoiler bombs they could drop, Jackson said, "I could make up some more s**t?" He also said that most of the prosthetic-wearing Skrulls in the film were famous actors, some of them BAFTA winners and "a couple of Tony winners." We... we just don't know what to make of that. 

How do we survive in a world where even Nick Fury can't be trusted? The man may have his secrets, sure, but this? We may never trust Director Fury again. Perhaps we never should have. 

Captain Marvel lands on Mar. 8. She doesn't time travel. Nick Fury is a liar.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: Samuel L. Jackson
Tag: Brie Larson
Tag: Nick Fury
Tag: MCU

