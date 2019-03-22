WIRE Buzz: Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried sleuthing it up for Scooby-Doo; Mouse Guard chases Idris Elba

All for one, and one for all!

In today's meaty WIRE Buzz, we bring you updates on Warner Bros.' first major Scooby-Doo production in 15 years, Idris Elba's winning streak as of late, a new dinosaur-themed amusement park ride, and an updated take on Alexandre Dumas.

The recently announced animated Scooby-Doo project from Warner Bros. Animation has found the voices of its Fred and Daphne in Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried, respectively, per Deadline.

Simply titled Scoob, the movie has already cast Will Forte as Shaggy and Gina Rodriguez as Velma. As always, Frank Welker is voicing the titular canine character. In addition, Tracy Morgan will voice another Hanna-Barbera mainstay, Captain Caveman.

Tony Cervone, an art and animation veteran on Space Jam and Fantastic Mr. Fox, is directing. Chris Columbus (Harry Potter) is one of the producers, and the film is set to open in theaters next May. In fact, it will be the first Scooby-Doo film to be released in theaters since 2004's Monsters Unleashed.

The upcoming film adaptation of Mouse Guard may be centering on small protagonists, but the talent it's currently attracting is huge.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Idris Elba (Hobbs & Shaw) is in serious talks to board the feature based on the Archaia/BOOM! Studios comic series of the same name. If the actor does join the cast, he'll be playing a Celanawe, which THR describes as "an Obi-Wan Kenobi-like figure who was once a legendary champion and now thought long gone."

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Two weeks back, Andy Serkis (Mowgli) and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Game of Thrones) were cast in the movie, which is expected to start production in May and use extensive motion capture and CGI to turn its leads into gallant rodents. Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) is directing, with Matt Reeves (The Batman) producing.

Elba has been crushing it lately, landing roles in James Gunn's Suicide Squad reboot and Universal's film adaptation of the musical Cats.

After many years of success with its Jurassic Park River Adventure, Universal Studios is updating its L.A.-based park to reflect the major success of its Jurassic World franchise.

Today, the company revealed the teaser image and first details for Jurassic World—The Ride, which will hit Universal Studios Hollywood later this year.

Credit: Universal Studios Hollywood

Overseen by ILM (the VFX company that's brought the dinos to life since 1993), the attraction will feature an original storyline and groundbreaking technology that "will be dramatically enhanced, welcoming guests to a reimagined space reflective of the Jurassic World films," reads the release.

Similar to the River Adventure, Jurassic World—The Ride will allow park visitors to hop into special rafts and behold animatronic dinosaurs that, despite being within arm's reach, can turn violent at any second. Just as things turn hairy with the arrival of a T. rex, you'll plummet down an 84-foot waterfall. Waiting in line for the ride won't be so boring when you're enjoying "queue-line videos featuring facts and information about the dinosaurs within the ride."

Additionally, Universal is adding Raptor Encounter, wherein guests can come face-to-face with Blue and her raptor siblings; there will also be a “Dino Play” area for younger kids.

Netflix is turning Alexandre Dumas' seminal piece of 19th-century literature, The Three Musketeers, into a feature film, per THR. The pitch for the film comes from Harrison Query, a co-writer of the still-in-development action/adventure War Party.

On board as producers are Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless, who helped bring David Ayer's Bright to life at Netflix.

Credit: DEA PICTURE LIBRARY / Contributor / Getty Images

Despite a lack of details, the project is being compared to Paramount's Mission: Impossible franchise, meaning that the 17th-century-set adventure will receive a much-needed update.