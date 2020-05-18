David Arquette's Dewey Riley will 'Scream' again as long-awaited sequel ramps up

Spyglass Media has officially begun the casting process for its high-profile Scream film. The company announced today that David Arquette would be reprising the role of Officer Dewey Riley, a character who appeared in the series' first four entries directed by the late Wes Craven.

“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new. Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy," Arquette said in a statement.

While no other familiar faces have boarded the project just yet, the release does assure fans that "conversations are underway with other legacy cast." This corroborates what Neve Campbell (best-known for playing franchise heroine Sidney Prescott) recently told Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, Arquette's return heavily implies that Spyglass isn't looking for a total reboot of the iconic franchise, but instead some type of continuation.

Credit: Dimension Films

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet (two-thirds of the Ready or Not filmmaking trio known as Radio Silence) are confirmed as directors. The group's third member, Chad Villella, is executive producing alongside original Scream scribe, Kevin Williamson. James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery, Zodiac) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Castle Rock) have been tapped to pen the screenplay.

“It’s impossible to fully express how much Wes Craven’s work and the Scream movies in particular mean to us as fans and have influenced us as storytellers," Radio Silence said in a statement of their own. "Kevin Williamson’s incredible stories have entertained and inspired us for decades and we’re insanely honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the cinematic world Wes and Kevin so brilliantly created together. Jamie and Guy’s amazing script does that legacy justice and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter of Scream to life."

“I'm excited to re-team with David and work with Jamie, Guy and Radio Silence on the next Scream," Williamson said. "Their take on the movie is both original, inventive and honors Wes' legacy in a wonderful way. Ready or Not was my favorite horror film of last year and I can't wait to see what their amazing talents bring to the Scream universe. I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

Credit: Dimension Films

“Just the fact that we get to sit in a room with Kevin Williamson and talk about a new Scream movie is a dream come true for me," Vanderbilt added. "For years I've wanted to see a new Scream movie, and now we get to help make one. We want this to be a love letter to the movies Wes and Kevin created together and to the fans."

The project is looking to kick off production later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina "when safety protocols are in place."