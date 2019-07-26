Latest Stories

SDCC 2019: Avengers: Endgame screenwriters on the film's 'beautiful conclusion'

SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 26, 2019
How big was Avengers: Endgame at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con? Even the film’s screenwriters, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, had their own Hall H panel! After Markus and McFeely shared a few stories with the crowd, they later spoke to SYFY WIRE, to give us additional insight into the newly crowned worldwide box office champion.

And, as you can see in the interview, Markus and McFeely didn’t shy away from talking about how Endgame’s biggest deaths came about. That includes Iron Man’s demise in one of the climactic moments of the final battle.

“It’s part of escorting people off the stage, which is one of the things we inherited,” said McFeely. “It’s where Kevin [Feige] said, ‘Let’s all talk about it, but we’re okay if some people meet their natural conclusion. So when we say this is probably Tony’s most selfless act and the end of an arc... Yes, Kevin has to weigh in on that, as does Robert [Downey Jr.]... that’s a collective decision.”

“Steve and Tony’s ends were pretty well mapped out early on,” added Markus. “The math was too evident to everybody. And I don’t mean the salaries... These arcs have [been] laid out. It’s hard to take credit for it, with so many people involved. But the arcs have come to such a beautiful conclusion.”

The duo also addressed Black Widow’s end, and why Hawkeye wasn’t the one to perish on Vormir. They also spoke about Thor’s physical transformation and his storyline, as well as the reason they didn’t dump their entire draft on Disney the first time through. But for those details, you’ll have to check out the entire video!

