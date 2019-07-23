Latest Stories

Mighty Thor cover cropped
Don’t call her Female Thor: Natalie Portman will be Mighty Thor, says Taika Waititi
Catwoman_barscene
Why I've changed my mind about Halle Berry's Catwoman
Margot Robbie Harley Quinn Birds of Prey
WIRE Buzz: Birds of Prey swoops in with concept art; Playmobil plays up new trailer
smoresEP robot
Real-life Voltron? Scientists develop mini robots that combine anime-style

Kevin Feige On MCU Phase 4 | SYFY WIRE

SDCC 2019: Kevin Feige on the 'huge, huge, huge' reaction to MCU Phase 4

SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 23, 2019
SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
When it comes to San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the star of the show was most definitely Marvel Studios. All of the announcements of what's in store with Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had Con-goers screaming "Excelsior!," and no one was more pleased by the enthusiasm than Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige.

"Being on that stage, it felt like everything," Feige told SYFY WIRE in regards to Marvel's Hall H presentation. "When you have 7,000 people screaming, it's pretty awesome, and pretty amazing."

The crowd loved everything the Marvel event dished out ... and every cast member brought on stage, from Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie and the rest of the Eternals to Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany for WandaVision and Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Oh, and let's not forget two of the dooziest casting announcements: Teyonah Parris as a grown-up Monica Rambeau in WandaVision and Natalie Portman ... as the mighty Thor!

For more of Kevin on all the love and thunder going on at SDCC, check out our interview below and above.

