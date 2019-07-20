SDCC 2019: Pennyworth cast and creators tell us the Batman story we never knew

Everyone knows the story of how Bruce Wayne became Batman. But the backstory of Bruce's beloved butler, Alfred, will unfold in the upcoming Epix original series, Pennyworth.

Gotham veterans Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon are behind the new Batman prequel series, which stars Jack Bannon as Alfred Pennyworth. At Comic-Con, SYFY WIRE caught up with that trio, as well as Ben Aldridge and Paloma Faith, the performers who play Thomas Wayne and Bet Sykes, respectively.

According to Heller, Pennyworth represented an opportunity to reenter the DC realm and do something completely different with the Batman mythos.

"It was a chance to do something within the DC canon that was completely different," said Heller. "And you could tell a completely different story in a different way. It's much more of a character drama than Gotham, for instance... Origin stories are certainly my favorite, and this was a chance to address a character that is an iconic, much-beloved character, but who has never really been explored."

For the series, Alfred's military background in the British SAS is brought to the forefront. That was one of the elements that drew Bannon to the title role. He also gave us some insight about who Alfred is at this time in his life.

"He's trying to step away from violence when we meet him in this," shared Bannon. "But he's drawn back into it. It's almost like a strange addiction. You go back to the thing that you want to get away from."

Pennyworth will premiere on Epix on July 28. For more details about the series, check out the entire video!