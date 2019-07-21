SDCC 2019: The cast of NOS4A2 talks about the legacy of horror

Based on the novel of the same name by Joe Hill, NOS4A2 has already been picked up for a second season at AMC. At San Diego Comic-Con this week, we sat down with Joe, executive producer Jami O'Brien, and stars Zachary Quinto (Charlie) and Ashleigh Cummings (Vic) to discuss the DNA of the show.

Zachary kicks things off by telling us what a huge fan he is of Joe's father, author Stephen King, and how he sees King's influence in Joe's writing, but also gets "this incredible, unique voice that comes directly from him."

Ashleigh admits she never really "sought out" horror as a genre, but she loves anything that is well-written, and she has noticed that horror addresses "big, humanistic issues through a really accessible lens."

Joe talks about taking stuff "we trust, find reassuring" — like Christmas —and perverting it, ruining it for everyone. He then tells us about how the bridge in NOS4A2 was based on a rickety bridge where he grew up in Bangor, Maine — one that he and his friends would dare each other to ride their bikes over.

Jami didn't know Joe when AMC first brought her onto the project, but she was familiar with his work. She read NOS4A2 in a weekend, loved it, and knew immediately how to make it into a TV show.

Video of N0S4A2 Has King DNA With A Twist | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

NOS4A2 airs Sunday nights at 10PM on AMC.

