SDCC: DC announces that Young Justice will get a fourth season

The new streamer in town, DC Universe, came locked and loaded to San Diego Comic-Con. Part of their presentation told fans everything they needed to know about the hit animated series Young Justice, and SYFY WIRE was there to get the straight scoop.

First, and probably most importantly, fans rejoiced to hear that the series will indeed return for a fourth season. The current season, Young Justice: Outsiders, is still dropping episodes, but fans are mostly just happy that the show is still around at all. That DC Universe revived the beloved show in the first place was a major selling point for the platform.

How was the renewal information revealed? Co-creator Greg Weisman simply held up four fingers. He then said, “It would not be back without you guys…we are incredibly grateful." He went on to talk about their building of the team within the show, and how he wanted characters "that had secrets, who would tell lies; characters with and without powers." He also mentions that he and co-creator Brandon Vietti have a timeline, and that some of their characters are getting old. "Difficult things are gonna happen to some of our cast," said Weisman.

Secrets and lies seemed to be the theme of the panel (and for the entire series, now that we think about it), because their biggest hint for the newly announced season 4 was this: there will be more secrets and lies. There will also be more from Apokolips, which they say has (intentionally) gotten a really slow burn. Their intention was to build it each season, as evidenced by Granny Goodness showing up in Outsiders.

As for the rest of this season? They'll be exploring the plans of Lex Luthor, as well as Beast Boy's plans...to go up against Lex Luthor. Either way you look at it, it seems like our heroes will be going up against Lex Luthor, and who doesn't want to see that?

Young Justice: Outsiders currently streams on DC Universe.

