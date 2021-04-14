Sebastian Stan knows exactly where he wants Bucky to go after his journey is done

James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes has been through a lot. Once presumed dead when fighting Nazis alongside his BFF Steve Rogers during World War II, he became the Winter Soldier, a brainwashed obedient assassin for the evil organization HYDRA. In all of the hubbub between fighting Red Skull’s minions and becoming a HYDRA operative, he even lost his arm. And, oh yeah, he also didn’t survive Thanos’ snap. (Man, he really has had it rough.)

But thanks to the tireless efforts of the Dora Milaje, Bucky was deprogrammed and able to reclaim his life (as well as get a super cool new vibranium arm). However, he’s still clearly haunted by his past and suffering from nightmares and PTSD when we catch up with him in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

So, how is Bucky’s journey going to end? In an interview with Uproxx, Sebastian Stan, the actor responsible for Buck’s haunted thousand-yard stare, says he knows exactly how he’d like his character to die. And apparently it’s not by dislocating his vibranium arm and beating himself to death with it (as he joked at a Wizard World event back in 2014). No. According to Stan, by now, Bucky has certainly earned dying peacefully in his sleep as an old man with his family.

“Oh man, hopefully at this point, it would be in a nice warm bed as a 200-year-old man with a family,” Stan told the outlet. “That’s his way now, I think he’s earned that.”

Stan also let it be known that he could also be convinced to have Bucky be sent to Aruba. Or Jamaica. Or perhaps Bermuda. Or maybe even Bahama. Yeah, you see where this is going. After the interviewer suggested Aruba, Stan began singing The Beach Boys song "Kokomo." It clearly got stuck in his head. And now, it's stuck in ours. You know what? Now that we think of it, that is indeed where we want Bucky to go. We agree: he’s certainly earned it.

But as lovely as either of those sendoffs sound, the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t done with Bucky just yet. We’ve still got two more episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (and no, Stan doesn’t know anything about a second season just yet).

The first four episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are available to stream on Disney+. The penultimate episode will be available to stream on Friday.