Shyamalan's 'Servant' scares up a second season ahead of premiere

Apple TV+ has ordered a second season for the psychological thriller Servant. The renewal announcement comes ahead of the show's Thursday, November 28. This is great news for fans of horror, suspense, and creepy lifelike dolls.

The early renewal of the show hopefully bodes well for the series, which received a warm welcome from critics. The show's Executive Producer, M. Night Shyalaman, revealed news of the second season while appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Servant tells the story of a Philadelphia couple Sean and Dorothy Turner, played by Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island) and Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under). The couple hires a nanny (Nell Tiger Free) to look after their child who, as most of us know by now, is not a child at all and is instead a lifelike doll. Dorothy Turner is unable to cope with the loss of her son, Jerico and has had a lifelike babydoll created to take his place.

The series comes from the mind of Tony Basgallop (writer of Inside Men and Berlin Station). In addition to serving as executive producer, Shyamalan has directed numerous episodes of the Apple original series.

Each episode of the 30-minute series will occur in the Turners' home. The first three episodes are available beginning November 28. Nothing says Thanksgiving like sitting on the edge of the couch sweating those sweet potatoes off in suspense. After the Thursday premiere, additional episodes of the 10-episode-first season will be available on Fridays. Don't worry if you're left wanting more. Speaking to an audience at New York City Comic Con, M. Night said he could envision the series going for six seasons!

Apple released two teaser trailers back in September, both of which left us with a sense of doom and dread, not that we'd expect anything less.

Here's another look at the two teaser trailers released earlier this fall:

Video of Servant — &quot;Jericho&quot; Clip | Apple TV+

Video of Servant — &quot;Cricket&quot; Clip | Apple TV+

We aren't entirely sure of what will befall this family, but we suspect it's not going to be great. Either way, you can bet we'll be tuning in on Turkey Day to find out.

Servant premieres on Apple TV+ Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.

via Variety